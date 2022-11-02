Miami Township police identify man shot after allegedly stabbing woman

A man accused of stabbing a woman was shot by Miami Township police Tuesday after he allegedly charged officers with a knife.

Around 1 p.m., officers were dispatched to Valencia Drive Tuesday for a reported stabbing, police said in a news release. An officer found a woman who was stabbed numerous times.

Police say the suspect fled the scene as officers and detectives converged on the area. Officers received a call that the man, identified as Joshua Amburgy, was on the back patio of a residence on Geneva Court, according to Miami Township Police Chief Mike Mills.

Mutual aid police departments showed up to help find the suspect and K-9 units were deployed to search the area. Two calls came in that reported where the subject was, though one that stated he was over a mile away from the crime scene was unfounded, Mills said. The second call identified the correct location.

Officers found Amburgy, who was armed with a knife on Geneva Court, police said. A detective armed with a gun and another officer armed with a taser engaged with him, telling him to drop the weapon.

He reportedly charged at officers. The taser missed him, but the detective fired two shots at the suspect and struck him with a single round on the lower part of his body.

Officers rendered medical aid, applying a tourniquet until medics arrived at the scene.

Amburgy was transported to University of Cincinnati Hospital Medical where he is in serious condition. The victim is also in serious condition and is currently undergoing surgery, Mills said.

The exact relationship between the victim and Amburgy isn't being released yet, though Mills said they are "close relatives."

Police are withholding the name of the victim until her family has been notified. The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation will conduct an independent investigation of the incident, per Miami Township Police Department protocol.

The Enquirer will update this story as more information becomes available. Photo provided by Enquirer Media partner Fox 19.

