Miami Township trustee board appoints new township administrator

Miami Township Board of Trustees appointed Christopher Snyder as the new administrator for the township at Wednesday’s board meeting, according to a media release.

He replaces Ronald Hess, who retired August 1 after 10 years of service.

Snyder praised Hess for his service and for, “laying the groundwork for new projects that encourage economic growth and sustain a livable community for our citizens.”

“We have a dedicated staff that is committed to their work for the township, and I look forward to collaborating with them,” he said.

Snyder began work for the Miami Township in 2001 and had served as community development director since 2014, the release said. He had served as assistant administrator in June 2021.

His work on projects include the development of Austin Landing and the creation of the Dayton Mall Area Master Plan, the township said.

“The Board of Trustees look forward to working with Chris for years to come,” said Terry Posey, Jr., Trustee President.

Snyder will over see five departments: community development, finance, compliance, public works, and police, the release said.