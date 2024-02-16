Miami Twp. assistant police chief placed on administrative leave

The assistant police chief in Miami Twp. has been placed on administrative leave.

Jason Etter was placed on leave on Friday, according to a spokesperson for Miami Twp.

In documents provided by the township, the decision to place Etter on leave came after an investigation in December related to reported conduct by him.

Based on the investigation, the Miami Twp. Board of Trustees charged him with two counts of Nonfeasance, one count of misconduct in office/malfeasance, and one count of malfeasance.

It’s alleged that Etter failed to report or investigate a report of harassment and racism in October 2023. That same month, he allegedly “derided or gossiped about members” of the police department in relation to their positions, which violates Miami Twp. Police Department General Orders.

In December 2023, multiple people reported that Etter was “generally condescending, misogynistic, and rude.”

A disciplinary hearing regarding Etter will be held at the Board of Trustee’s next meeting on Feb. 20.