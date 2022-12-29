Miami Twp. man accused of killing girlfriend facing murder charges

A man is back in Ohio after fleeing the state after allegedly shooting and killing his girlfriend in Miami Twp. earlier this month.

Juvall Jenkins, 29, of Miami Twp., is facing two counts each of murder and felonious assault, according to court records filed in Miamisburg Municipal Court on Dec. 18.

News Center 7 previously reported that officers were called out to the Spring Hill Apartments on Spring Falls Drive just before midnight on Dec. 17 on reports of shots fired. This came after police got reports that a bullet hit the headboard of a bed of an apartment.

Officers determined from the trajectory of the bullet that it came from a neighboring apartment, according to an affidavit and statement of facts. Police went to the apartment. The door was unlocked, but no one answered. The residence’s car was outside and a cellphone ping showed her last known location being in the apartment.

Police executed a search warrant of the apartment and located the resident’s body inside. Court records indicated she had been shot several times and that four shell casings. Her identity has not been released by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office at this time.

Later on Dec. 18, Miami Twp. police were notified by Tennessee State Highway Patrol, in Knoxville, Tennessee, that Jenkins “pulled up to them on the side of the highway telling them that he shot and possibly killed his girlfriend in Ohio,” according to the statement of facts. The address and name of the victim matched the incident in Miami Twp.

When being interviewed by troopers in Tennessee, Jenkins allegedly admitted again to shooting his girlfriend.

Jenkins was returned from Tennessee and booked in the Montgomery County Jail Wednesday evening. Online jail records indicate he’s set to appear in court next on Jan. 6.

We’ll update this story as we learn more.







