Miami Twp. man accused of shooting roommate over a cigarette indicted

Feb. 27—A 24-year-old man indicted Tuesday is accused of shooting his roommate in the mouth after he would not give him a cigarette earlier this month.

Damarion Charles Lee of Miami Twp. was indicted by a Montgomery County Common Pleas Court grand jury for two counts of felonious assault.

Lee's bail was set at $250,000 last week. He's scheduled to be arraigned Thursday.

On Feb. 19, Miami Twp. police responded to reports of a shooting in the 6300 block of Saxony Road. Officers found Lee walking outside in the snowy yard, according to an affidavit filed in Miamisburg Municipal Court.

He approached police with hands up and was detained. Later inside the residence, officers found the victim shot in the mouth.

According to the affidavit, the victim and Lee were in the living room when he asked his roommate for a cigarette. The roommate would not give Lee a cigarette and went to his separate bedroom to lay down, the document stated.

Within a few seconds, Lee reportedly shot his roommate, who was taken to a local hospital.

Lee remains in custody at the Montgomery County Jail as of Tuesday.