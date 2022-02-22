Miami Twp. man indicted is accused of injuring baby

Feb. 22—A 25-year-old Miami Twp. man is accused of injuring a 4-month-old girl late last year.

Keith Ryan Prim is scheduled to be arraigned today in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court following his indictment last week for felonious assault and endangering children.

The allegations stem from a Dec. 27 incident, according to his grand jury indictment.

The child was known to Prim, who is accused of physically abusing the infant, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor's Office.

Prim is in the Montgomery County Jail, where he has been held since Friday.