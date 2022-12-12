Miami Twp. police asking for help identifying attempted theft suspects

Miami Township police are reaching out to the public for help identifying two attempted theft suspects.

At approximately 5:30 a.m. on Sunday, two male suspects, possibly juveniles, were captured via outdoor camera attempting to commit thefts from vehicles in the area of Bushwick Drive, the police department said in a social media post.

The vehicle’s doors were locked, which kept them from committing the theft, police said.

As the two suspects entered the resident’s driveway, the outdoor camera light lit up the driveway, which did not deter the pair from attempting to get into the vehicles, according to police.

The suspect vehicle was was caught on video turning left onto Delba Drive, police said. The vehicle is possibly a white Honda Accord.

Anyone who can help identify the suspects is asked to contact police by calling 937-433-2301.



