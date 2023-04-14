Miami Twp. police looking to identify suspects who spent thousands using stolen credit card

Miami Township police are asking the public for help identifying two suspects accused of using a stolen credit card.

According to a social media post from the police department, the two suspects charged several thousands of dollars on a stolen credit card.

>> UPDATE: Deputies investigating double homicide after man, woman found dead in Darke County home

The credit card was used at the Walmart on Kingsridge Drive.

Anyone with information that could help police is asked to contact Detective Knight at 937-531-4006.