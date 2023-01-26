Miami University student, parents found dead in Ohio home

The Dublin Police Department is investigating a local family’s death as a possible murder-suicide.

Dublin Police were called to the 7300 block of Balfoure Circle at around 2 a.m. Wednesday, January 18, a spokesperson for the department stated. Officers responded after a “friend of one of the residents” requested a wellness check.

Crews found parents and their son shot to death, the spokesperson informed. The initial investigation showed that the family was deceased for several days.

Officers did not find any signs of forced entry, leading investigators to suspect the deaths were caused by a murder-suicide, the spokesperson continued.

Rajan Rajaram, 54, Santhalatha Rajan, 51, and Anish Rajan Rajaram, 19, were identified as the father, mother, and son.

Anish was a sophomore at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, a spokesperson from the college confirmed. He studied at the Farmer School of Business and was an active member of Kappa Sigma Fraternity and Pi Sigma Epsilon.

“We are devastated by this loss of life. Our hearts go out to Anish’s family, friends, and all who knew him,” the spokesperson said.

Any students seeking support during this time can contact Student Counseling Services at 513-529-4634 or Dean of Students office at 513-529-1877. The H.O.P.E. (Help Over the Phone Everywhere) line, 855-249-5649, is also available 24/7 for students to call for immediate support, crisis intervention, and stabilization from a crisis support specialist.

Dublin Police do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the public.

Officers encourage anyone having suicidal thoughts to reach out to the Dublin Police or text 988 to connect with the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, which provides 24/7 confidential support for people in distress as well as prevention and crisis resources.