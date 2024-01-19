Miami Valley crews preparing to tackle slick roads ahead of winter weather

All across the Miami Valley people are preparing for snow.

News Center 7′s Kayla McDermott and Mike Campbell took a look at how crews are getting ready.

Springfield has 15 trucks prepared to treat roads Thursday night.

The Ohio Department of Transporation said it will have as many as 150 vehicles out across the Miami Valley.

Chris Moore, service director of the city of Springfield, said his crew will be watching the radar for when that snow begins to fall and will be prepared to roll as much salt as necessary.

“When some of the stuff starts to fall early, there will be salt there already to help us along,” Moore said.

Crews might even get to use their plows for the first time this winter.

“This looks like the most plowable opportunity we’ve had so far,” Moore said.

People took to the grocery store to stock up for the weekend.

“That’s why we’re going shopping now to get everything we need so we don’t have to come back out,” Beth Hawk said.

If they change their minds and leave home the next couple of days, Moore and ODOT ask everyone to give trucks room on the roads.

“Those plows are bigger than you think they are, they do not stop as fast as you think they do, give us room to work

Crews will be loading up at 10 p.m. tonight and Friday.

News Center 7′s Taylor Robertson will be riding along with them during Daybreak at 4:30 a.m. giving the latest conditions on your morning commute.








