Miami Valley Crime Lab no longer processing DNA samples

The Miami Valley Crime Laboratory is no longer processing DNA samples.

The lab told News Center 7 the main reason is because they have struggled to hire qualified analysts to process the information.

The MVCL has processed DNA evidence for a number of area police agencies in the past, and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation will now help out.

Ohio BCI confirmed in a statement Monday that it has been notified by the MVCL that they will no longer be processing DNA samples.

“As a result, BCI has proactively reached out to law enforcement agencies who have traditionally submitted DNA evidence to MVCL and will be receiving DNA samples from those law enforcement agencies,” BCI said in a statement.

BCI says the extra work will not negatively impact the agency and it plans to hire two additional forensic scientists to help.
















