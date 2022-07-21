Miami Valley Crime Lab no longer processing DNA samples

The Miami Valley Crime Lab in Dayton is no longer processing DNA samples.

The Montgomery County Coroner confirmed to News Center 7 that the crime lab has stopped processing DNA samples because of the difficulties in hiring qualified candidates. What this impact will be on area departments remains to be seen but it will change how things are done.

“The crime lab being right next door to us that’s always been and is so convenient,” said Major Brian Johns of the Dayton Police Department.

B.C.I. does not charge departments for testing and processing, however this change will still come at a cost.

“Now, we have to do drive our evidence twice a week to London, Ohio which is an added cost and time, “Johns told News Center 7′s Gabrielle Enright.

B.C.I. says the agency is hiring two additional forensic scientists which is an effort to handle what is expected to be an increased case load.

“It ease my mind because I know the number of cases we submit on a yearly basis and then what we pay Miami Valley Regional Crime Lab to do those things, I was concerned,” said Johns.

B.C.I. says its turnaround time on DNA is about 28 days, which is significantly faster than the national average, according to Project Foresight.

Dayton Police will be limited on how much DNA evidence in can submit.

“Let’s say if we have a shooting, there’s DNA, you may have eight or so samples. We’ll send five at a time and see what it is,” said Johns. “They (BCI) have been very open and saying that is their rule but if there’s something that’s very important there’s some flexibility. So, I don’t really see a huge issue.”

Some of the focuses are on training because B.C.I.’s procedures are different from the Miami Valley Crime Lab. They’re also working to get the back log evidence that was this lab to B.C.I. to be processed.