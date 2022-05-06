Miami Valley Crime Stoppers looking for help with decade old cold case homicide

Miami Valley Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s help in solving a 10-year-old cold case homicide.

Michael Mills was shot and killed near a bus stop in the 100 block of Victor Avenue on May 12, 2012.

Witnesses said their observed several males with Mills at the bus stop just before the shooting.

Police are looking for anyone who may have information into Mills’ death.

Anyone with information can call Dayton Police (937)-333-2677 or to remain anonymous, they can call Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at (937)-222-7867.



