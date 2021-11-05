Miami Valley drug task force arrest 1, seize cocaine, marijuana during traffic stop

Nov. 5—The Miami Valley Bulk Smuggling Task Force arrested a 42-year-old Pomona, California, man and seized cocaine and marijuana as part of a narcotics investigation Thursday.

After gathering evidence that Cory Johnson was allegedly involved in trafficking drugs, task force officers initiated a traffic stop and found 10 kilograms of cocaine and a pound of marijuana, according to a press release.

Johnson was arrested on state Route 73 and booked on a preliminary trafficking in drugs charge, according to jail records. He has not been formally charged.

"These drugs pose a real danger to every community member in America and are having fatal consequences across the nation," said Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck. "This case is a great example of how the combined efforts of local, state and federal agencies are helping to keep our community safe and get illegal drugs off of our streets."

The Miami Valley Bulk Smuggling Task Force is part of Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost's Ohio Organized Crime Investigations Commission.