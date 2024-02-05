Is Miami weather done with tornado alerts and storms? Here’s what to expect this week

Flying debris, downed trees and loss of power were the highlight of South Florida’s stormy weather this weekend.

Are we expecting more weather alerts this week after Sunday’s tornado warnings?

Here’s what is forecast in Miami, Fort Lauderdale and Palm Beach:

Earlier in Miami-Dade County as a line of Severe Thunderstorms moved through: https://t.co/Mfb1HZxEIK — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) February 4, 2024

Monday

Strong storms may produce heavy downpours, damaging wind gusts, hail and tornadoes on Monday, according to the National Weather Service in Miami.

The tornado threat covers Homestead to Boca Raton, but the risk is “limited.” There are four levels of risk, from limited the lowest to extreme the highest.

An “elevated” risk of thunderstorms and hail is forecast for nearly all of Miami-Dade County and the Fort Lauderdale area in Broward County, while a “limited” risk will remain for the rest of South Florida.

Expect 5 to 15 mph north winds, becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph Monday afternoon in some areas. A 90% chance of rain is forecast with temperature highs in the lower 70s.

A mostly cloudy night should follow with 5 to 10 mph west winds, increasing to 15 to 20 mph northwest winds after midnight. Rain chances should drop to between 20%-50%, and lows are expected in the mid-50s.

Hazardous beach conditions will last through the middle of the week.

There is a limited risk for tornadoes in parts of South Florida on Monday, Feb. 5, 2024.

Rest of the work week

Tuesday

High rip current risks, high surf and minor coastal flooding are possible on Tuesday, according to the National Weather Agency.

The marine hazard risk is expected to be “extreme” Tuesday through Wednesday with sustained winds or frequent gusts equal or greater than 50 knots and/or seas 12 feet or more.

A high risk of life-threatening rip currents is forecast from Tuesday through Friday.

The next few days should remain gusty — particularly on Tuesday — with 15 mph to 25 mph winds with gusts up to 40 mph, at times.

On Tuesday, highs are expected in the upper 60s with a 50% chance of rain in the Fort Lauderdale area. At night, lows are forecast in the mid-50s, accompanied by a 40% chance of rain in Broward and Palm Beach counties.

Wednesday

The windy weather is expected to continue Wednesday with 15 mph to 20 mph winds and gusts up to 25 mph in the Miami area. A sunny day is forecast with highs in the lower 70s.

Do not forget that the risk of high surf, rip currents and marine hazards will continue Wednesday.

At night, it should be mostly clear with lows in the upper 50s.

2/5 4AM: Another active day of weather in South Florida with strong to severe thunderstorms possible. The general timing for showers and thunderstorms is from this morning through this afternoon. Stay tuned for updates, and remember to have a way to receive warnings! #flwx pic.twitter.com/BtM0v4kpbw — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) February 5, 2024

Thursday and Friday

The risk of rip currents will continue through Friday but the high surf and marine hazards risks will start to dwindle on Thursday.

Expect a pair of partly cloudy days on Thursday and Friday with highs in the mid-70s and lows in the lower to mid-60s.