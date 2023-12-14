Miami’s weekend forecast includes more gusty winds and heavy rain. When will it stop?

People in South Florida might be over the inclement weather — plaguing the region since Wednesday — but the storms are not done with them, the National Weather Service in Miami said Thursday afternoon.

Tropical storm force-like wind gusts, heavy rainfall, flooded streets and other hazards are forecast to continue over the weekend in Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Palm Beach and the Florida Keys, the weather agency warned.

When will this weather madness cease? The short answer: not soon enough.

Despite the rainy weather condition, a shopper makes use of an umbrella as she heads to her car after shopping at Walmart in Pembroke Pines, Florida on Wednesday, December 13, 2023.

Forecasts for Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach

Periods of heavy rainfall are expected to continue through the weekend, which could result in some street flooding.

“The best chance for elevated excessive rainfall and localized flooding will be on Saturday,” the National Weather Service said.

Up to 3 inches of rain is expected over South Florida’s metro areas, and 1 to 2 inches everywhere else. In a worst-case scenario, the weather agency said Miami and Homestead could get up to 6 inches and Fort Lauderdale up to 8.

A flood watch — meaning that flooding is possible — is in effect for South Florida’s metro and coastal areas through 7 p.m. Thursday. Additional flood alerts are possible over the weekend.

Gusty winds are expected for the next several days with gusts up to 40 mph or more along the immediate east coast, and up to 30 mph across the interior.

A wind advisory is in effect for coastal Palm Beach, Broward and Miami-Dade counties through Sunday morning.

“Unsecured items could blow around,” the weather agency said. “Hazardous driving conditions for high-profile vehicles” is expected.

A surfer rides a wave during bad weather on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023, in South Miami Beach.

Other potential hazards to monitor

Heavy rainfall, gusty winds and street flooding are not the only hazards on this weekend’s weather menu in South Florida.

Here’s what else you should know:

▪ Hail: There is a marginal risk for thunderstorms with frequent lightning, gusty winds, and small hail on Saturday.

▪ Lightning: Shower and thunderstorm chances could start to increase Friday night into this weekend. The risk of lightning hazards is forecast to clear by Monday.

▪ Surf: There is an extreme risk of high surf along Palm Beach and Broward beaches, and an elevated risk for Miami-Dade’s. A high Surf advisory is in effect through 7 a.m. Sunday.

▪ Rip currents: There is a high risk for strong rip currents along the Atlantic beaches. A high rip current risk is in effect through Sunday morning.

▪ Marine hazards: Winds will remain strong to gusty for the next several days, keeping an elevated to extreme marine hazard threat level through the weekend. On Thursday there was a gale warning for Biscayne Bay and the Atlantic waters.

▪ Coastal flood: Minor coastal flooding may be possible along the Atlantic coastline through the remainder of the week due to persistent northeasterly winds.

Florida Keys Electric Cooperative linemen work on a power pole in the Florida Keys in this undated photo. The utility, which serves the Middle to Upper Keys, along with Keys Energy Services, which provides electricity to the Lower Keys and Key West, experienced a power outage Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023, caused by high winds.

What about the Florida Keys?

The Florida Keys on Thursday saw sustained winds of around 20 mph, with gusts up to 25 mph, said National Weather Service Key West meteorologist Nancy Barnhardt.

The windy weather — which was blamed for a power outage that impacted tens of thousands of people Thursday morning across the Keys — is expected to stick around at least through Saturday, she said.

National Weather Service forecasters say the high winds experienced during the week will be paired with heavy rains starting Friday morning and last until Saturday, when the heaviest downpours are expected, totaling 4 to 8 inches in parts of the Keys.