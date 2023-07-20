Miami woman, 18, allegedly tried to hire hitman to kill her 3-year-old son

A woman was in custody after allegedly tying to hire a hit man this week to kill her 3-year-old son, according to a Miami-Dade police report.

Jazmin Paez / Credit: Miami-Dade Corrections Department

Jazmin Paez, 18, of Miami, was charged with first-degree solicitation of murder and third-degree using a communications device for an unlawful purpose, court documents show. She was taken to the Miami-Dade jail but it wasn't clear if bond was set or if she'd posted bail.

Investigators said they were contacted Tuesday by a man who operates a fake hire-an-assassin website to report that the woman had contacted him to arrange a murder-for-hire of the young child. Police said the website founder created it to catch and curb people looking to hire killers.

Police said the suspect provided the boy's address and his picture to help facilitate her request.

According to investigators, the woman asked that the job be completed by Thursday.

Police traced the IP of the computer that was used to make the request and it was the same one listed by the woman who made it, the police report says.

Officers went to the address and spoke to the boy's grandmother, who identified him as the intended victim based on the murder request submitted online. The boy was found safe and sound at the residence by police.

Investigators then posed as the hired hitman and spoke with the suspect, who agreed to pay $3,000 for the murder assignment.

Police then went to her home and arrested her.

Investigators didn't speculate on her motive but said her computer browser still had the murder-for-hire website on it.

Doctors urge caution with 90 million Americans under extreme heat warnings

Breaking down the fight between drugmakers, White House over price slashing

Netflix sees profit gain after password sharing crackdown