Miami woman shot on Interstate 95 on Valentine’s Day has died. $15,000 reward offered

Brianna Sutherland, the 26-year-old shot on Interstate 95 in the first hours of Valentine’s Day, has died, family social media posts announced.

Sutherland had been on life support after the shooting, which occurred around 2:07 a.m. on Feb. 14 near the Northwest 103rd Street exit of I-95. She’s the daughter of a Miami police sergeant and worked at a Kids Foot Locker.

Brianna Sutherland

“A car was traveling alongside Ms. Sutherland’s vehicle when shots were heard,” Miami-Dade Det. Tanya Menendez said in a video released by that police agency. “Shortly after, Ms. Sutherland’s vehicle veered off the expressway, crashing into the wall.”

A woman was taken to the hospital after she was shot at while driving on Interstate 95 near the NW 103rd Street exit in Miami-Dade County, police say.

After an anonymous donation boost, Crime Stoppers of Miami announced the reward for information leading to an arrest in this case is up to $15,000.

#AttemptedMurder #BriannaSutherland - Updated Reward in the Brianna L. Sutherland case. With the assistance of an anonymous donor, Brianna's reward is now up to $15,000. pic.twitter.com/qMkT2lj5ve — Crime Stoppers Miami & FL Keys (@CrimeStopper305) February 17, 2022

Those wanting to be eligible for the reward can contact Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477 (TIPS) or through the website.

