A Miami woman took out her trash. She was then ‘violently’ sexually assaulted, cops say

An unsuspecting woman was taking out her trash in Miami early Monday morning when she was ambushed and “violently” sexually assaulted by a stranger, police said. The man was caught and charged, but detectives believe more possible victims may be out there.

Mike Kevin Jacques, 24, faces charges of sexual battery, kidnapping, burglary of a occupied structure and battery. As of Tuesday, he was being held in the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

Around 5:40 a.m., the 29-year-old woman walked outside the home in the area of 7600 North Miami Avenue with her dog to throw away the trash, she told Miami Police Department detectives, according to an arrest report. On her way back inside, Jacques went through a gate on the property and approached her from behind, according to the report.

According to the report: Jacques pushed her, then dragged her by her hair into a parking lot away from the home. She tried fighting him off and was screaming for help while Jacques ripped off her clothes.

He continued to sexually assault her before she was able to break free and run away; while still unclothed, she flagged down an off-duty officer, the report read.

Detectives immediately started the search for Jacques, checking surveillance footage and obtaining statements. He was later found driving a BMW X3 and was arrested.

“The victim, whose identity is being withheld for her privacy and protection, displayed immense courage in coming forward to report the crime,” Miami police said in a statement.

Detectives believe Jacques may have also committed other similar crimes, and they are encouraging possible victimsto reach out to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Miami Police Department’s Special Victims Unit at 305-603-6300. Those who want to remain anonymous can call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477 or visit www.crimestoppersmiami.com and select “Give a Tip”.