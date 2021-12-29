Miami woman torches her house with family inside: cops

A Florida woman is under arrest for allegedly setting fire to her home with her family inside.

No one was injured in the 10:30 a.m. blaze in Miami’s Little Haiti, police said, but Miami Fire Rescue later declared the home uninhabitable.

Tamika Amanda Dorsett, 36, was arrested on Monday and charged with first-degree arson, child abuse with no great bodily harm, and three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, reported WFLA-TV.

Police said Dorsett doused the living room floor with lighter fluid while hallucinating, right next to where her husband was sleeping on the couch.

The husband, who was not named, said his wife woke him up saying the neighbor’s children were inside and that she needed them out. She then torched the place while their 9-year-old son and two others were on the second floor.

The fire spread to a neighboring unit, officials told WSVN-TV.

The father got everyone out unharmed. Dorsett was being held at Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in Miami.