Miami zoo ‘deeply sorry’ for mistreating kiwi bird after video shows visitors petting it

Zoo Miami has apologized for mistreating a kiwi bird after a video surfaced online of visitors petting the nocturnal bird in a bright environment and staff showing guests how it moves away from the light.

In a statement Tuesday, Zoo Miami said the Kiwi Encounter will no longer be offered to guests, and in hindsight, was “not well conceived with regard to the national symbolism of this iconic animal and what it represents to the people of New Zealand.”

Kiwi are a symbol for the uniqueness of New Zealand wildlife, and a taonga (treasure) to Maori people, who have strong cultural, spiritual and historic associations with kiwi, the New Zealand Department of Conservation said on its website.

According to the International Union for Conservation of Nature Red List of Threatened Species, the bird is vulnerable to extinction.

The treatment of this poor kiwi at Miami Zoo is appalling. I'm so mad about this. It's being kept awake during the day despite being a nocturnal species. When it runs to hide in a dark box, they open the lid. It's so upsetting to see taonga treated like this. pic.twitter.com/IDuq4gNN0c — Holly (@HollyNeillNZ) May 22, 2023

“It is especially painful to all of us to think that anything that has occurred with Paora here at Zoo Miami would be offensive to any of the wonderful people of New Zealand,” the zoo said in the statement. “We are deeply sorry.”

Zoo Miami is the first facility in Florida to successfully hatch a kiwi as part of a partnership with the Smithsonian National Zoo.

Plans are underway to build a new habitat for Paora at the zoo

The zoo said Paora is normally kept out of public view and in a quiet area, which provides the male bird with a shelter that allows him to remain in darkness during the day.

Plans are underway to build a special habitat for the bird, which will be developed “in such a way that we can teach our guests about the amazing kiwi without any direct contact from the public,” the zoo said.

“We are listening and will do better to provide it with the respect and committed care that it so richly deserves and sincerely regret any actions that may have indicated otherwise,” the zoo said.

