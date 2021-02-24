Miamians: Interested in data analysis? There’s a program for that

Miami-based workers and students with a STEM background – from software engineers to technical marketers – are guaranteed at least two dozen slots in an upcoming program to train diverse talent for data science careers.

The 13-week Data Science for All online program, created by the tech company Correlation One, aims to upskill up to 10,000 workers from underrepresented communities including Black, Latino, female and LGBTQ+ for in-demand, high-paying careers in technology. The program is free for applicants.

Recent data show that Black people make up just 3% of data and analytics professionals and women overall make up only 15% of data scientists, according to the recruiting firm Harnham. The average salary for a data scientist is $122,865 per year in the United States, according to February figures from the jobs site Indeed.

The Data Science for All program is now accepting applications for its online course this spring. A total of 29 slots will be reserved for applicants from Miami-Dade County and the city of Miami.

Around 13,000 people from the U.S. and Latin America have already applied, for a cohort of around 1,000.

The online program convenes on Saturdays from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. starting April 17. Participants will receive training on data, analytics and Python. Mentorship opportunities will be available. Data Science for All also connects participants to employment opportunities at the multinational tech conglomerate SoftBank, a partner of the initiative.

Registration for the program ends March 7.

Applications are available online at c1-web.correlation-one.com/ds4a-empowerment

“Our community’s future success will be built on dramatically expanding upskilling opportunities for underrepresented groups and building a workforce with the skills for the jobs of tomorrow. This effort does both,” said Matt Haggman, executive vice president of One Community One Goal at the Miami-Dade Beacon Council. “That’s why we joined in piloting this program in Miami and hope to see it grow in a big way with future cohorts of students. We are sharing far and wide across the community, encouraging as many people as we can to apply.”

The Miami-Dade Beacon Council will provide four fellowships for candidates based in the county. An additional 25 fellowships to Miami talent including public sector workers residing in the city of Miami.