Miamisburg dog mutilation case sparks proposal for new Ohio law

Nov. 14—State Rep. Tom Young, R-Miamisburg, is planning to introduce legislation to establish a penalty for the mutilation of a deceased animal.

Introduction of the legislation follows a video disseminated via social media in August of a Miamisburg student stabbing a dog that was struck and killed by a vehicle.

A Miamisburg Police Department investigation followed and determined that no crime had been committed.

That's because while stabbing a human corpse would be a chargeable offense under Ohio law as abuse of a corpse, there is no chargeable offense under Ohio law for mutilating a deceased companion animal, police told this news outlet.

Young will unveil the new legislation Tuesday in Columbus with members of the Miamisburg Police Department and the Humane Society of Greater Dayton.