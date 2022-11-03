Miamisburg man accused of raping child facing charges

A Miamisburg man is facing multiple counts of different sex crimes, including rape.

Vishal Kumar, 45, was indicted Thursday by a Montgomery County grand jury on five counts of rape of a child under the age of 13 and four counts of gross sexual imposition of a child under that age of 13.

In August, detectives were notified of a minor that had given birth and been transported to Miami Valley Hospital, according to an affidavit and statement of facts.

It was determined that the child would have been conceived at the beginning of 2022, when the minor was 12 years old.

While being interviewed, the girl said she had been sexually assaulted the residence of her mother’s boyfriend.

Kumar was taken into custody on Oct. 24 by U.S. Marshals Service, according to online jail records. He remains booked in the Montgomery County Jail on $100,000 bond.

He’s scheduled to be arraigned on Nov. 8.



