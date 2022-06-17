Miamisburg man arrested, accused of sexually assaulting child in Dayton

A Miamisburg man is in jail after being accused of sexually assaulting a 11-year-old girl in Dayton.

Dayton Police opened an investigation into Joshua Belsar, 28, after receiving a referral from the Moraine Police Department regarding a sexual assault that occurred in the 3300 block of Wellington Drive in Dayton.

An 11-year-old girl told police she had been raped by Belsar at the residence in the early morning on March 4, 2022, according to an affidavit and statement of facts.

Police said during an interview with officers on June 15, Belsar admitted to having sex with the girl. The affidavit stated that Belsar stays at the residence on Wellington Drive.

Police arrest Belsar June 15 on one count of rape. His bail was set at $250,000 during his arraignment in Dayton Municipal Court Friday afternoon, according to online court records.

Belsar remains booked in the Montgomery County Jail Friday afternoon, online court records show.



