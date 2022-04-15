Miamisburg man facing over a dozen charges for deadly shooting

The man accused of shooting and killing a Miamisburg man is now facing criminal charges.

Tony Smith, 27, of Miamisburg, was indicted on 14 charges, including four counts of aggravated murder, two counts of murder, two counts of aggravated robbery, two counts of aggravated burglary, two counts of felonious assault and two counts of tampering with evidence.

>> Police: Troy man admits to killing roommate; body recovered in Indiana

News Center 7 previously reported that police were dispatched to a residence in the 1100 block of Pearl Street in regards to an unresponsive male on April 6.

In a 911 call obtained by News Center 7 through a public records request, a caller told dispatchers that she came home from work and found her boyfriend face-down on the floor, bleeding.

“He’s got a gash on his head, he’s bleeding,” the woman said.

When police got to the scene, found Dylan Judd, 28, lying in a pool of blood inside the home. He had been shot two times in the head and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

>> UPDATE: Huber Heights man killed after officer-involved shooting at Marathon gas station

An investigation, including video surveillance from the area, identified a possible suspect, wearing a backpack, who arrived and then left the scene on a bicycle. Police later found the suspect, later identified as Smith, wearing a backpack. Officers found items that had been stolen from Judd’s house in Smith’s backpack, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

Smith is currently booked in the Montgomery County Jail. His bond is set at $500,000.

Smith is scheduled to be arraigned on April 19 at 8:30 a.m.