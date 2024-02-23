Miamisburg man indicted accused of shooting at vehicle on I-75 in Harrison Twp.

Feb. 22—A Miamisburg man indicted Thursday is accused of firing shots at a vehicle on Interstate 75 earlier this month in Harrison Twp., narrowly missing a woman.

Jerome Foster, 49, is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for two counts of felonious assault and one count each of having weapons under disability and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle plus two misdemeanor counts of endangering children.

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office received a report Feb. 9 of a vehicle on Needmore Road that had been shot at. Investigators determined the gunfire happened on I-75 North between Wagner Ford and Needmore roads.

"The victim was targeted in the incident, allegedly by the father of her children," according to the sheriff's office. "The victim was nearly struck by gunfire but was thankfully unharmed during the shooting."

Foster is held on $250,000 bail in the Montgomery County Jail.