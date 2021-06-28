Miamisburg man indicted in Lebanon murder case

Jun. 28—A Miamisburg man has been indicted in the June 5 fatal shooting of a man in Lebanon.

A Warren County grand jury indicted Hemilio Ramon Castro, 19, of 1501 Almedia Court, Miamisburg, on a charge of murder, a first-degree felony, with a firearm specification; two counts of felonious assault, a second-degree felony and with firearms specification on each count; and two counts of tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony.

According to the Warren County Prosecutor's Office, Castro allegedly shot and killed Joseph E. Kancy, 22, of Wilmington. Prosecutors also allege Castro altered documents and discarded objects in an effort to impair these items availability as evidence against him.

Castro is scheduled to be arraigned on these charges at 1 p.m. Wednesday in Warren County Common Pleas Court. He is being held in the Warren County Jail under a $500,000 cash bond.

Lebanon police said a caller to the Lebanon Communications Center reported about 7 p.m. June 5 that a person was bleeding in front of a home in the 900 block of North Broadway. When police arrived, they found Kancy's body.

An autopsy of Kancy identified his cause of death as a single gunshot wound to the chest and manner of death to be homicide.

Castro was arrested June 18 at a home in Lebanon and transported to the Warren County Jail on a charge of tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony. He is being held on a $500,000 cash only bond on that charge.

Castro was served today at the Warren County Jail with an additional charge of murder.

Police said no other information is available at this time. Any additional information will be provided by the Warren County Prosecutor's Office.