Miamisburg man indicted for murder, accused of shooting victim twice in head

Apr. 16—A 27-year-old man indicted Friday on multiple murder charges is accused of shooting a Miamisburg man twice in the head earlier this month and stealing items from his home.

Tony Lee Smith Jr. of Miamisburg is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court four four counts of aggravated murder and two counts each of murder, aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary and felonious assault, which all carry three-year firearm specifications, plus two counts of tampering with evidence.

Smith is accused of killing 28-year-old Dylan Judd.

Police responded shortly after 12:30 p.m. April 6 to the 1100 block of East Pearl Street after Judd's girlfriend called for help.

"He's got a gash on his head, he's bleeding," she said in a 911 call. "I don't think he's breathing."

When officers arrived, they found Judd shot two times and lying in a pool of blood, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor's Office. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Smith was identified as a suspect through surveillance footage from nearby residences. He was apprehended the following day when police were canvassing East Central Avenue in Miamisburg for evidence in the deadly shooting.

Smith was found with a backpack that matched the one seen on video that reportedly contained items taken from Judd's house, according to an affidavit.

"There was also evidence of suspected blood inside the bookbag and on some of the contents. Tony also had a cut on one of his fingers," the court document stated.

Judd's girlfriend reportedly said the items matched property taken from the home.

Smith remains held in the Montgomery County Jail.