Miamisburg man indicted on several charges relating to child pornography

A Miamisburg man was indicted on multiple charges relating to child pornography.

Jeff Conrad was indicted on two counts of pandering sexual oriented material involving a minor and two counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance.

The man was placed under investigation when the Miamisburg Police Department received information from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force accusing Conrad of possessing child pornography, a spokesperson for the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office said.

A warrant was obtained to check if the man was indeed in possession of illicit sexual material. The findings led to his subsequent indictment.

The prosecutor’s office also discovered that he was already a registered sex offender from a prior incident in Florida.

He was not yet arrested at the time of questioning.

Conrad is scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday, June 15 in the Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.



