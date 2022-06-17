Miamisburg man jailed in Dayton child rape case

Jun. 17—A 28-year-old Miamisburg man is accused of sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl in Dayton.

A rape charge was filed Thursday afternoon in Dayton Municipal Court against Joshua Michael Belsar, who is held in the Montgomery County Jail awaiting his Friday afternoon arraignment.

The Dayton Police Department began an investigation after receiving a referral from the Moraine Police Department about a sexual assault reported to them on April 5, according to an affidavit.

An 11-year-old girl told Moraine police that she had been raped in the early morning hours of March 4, allegedly by Belsar, the affidavit stated.

During an interview, Belsar reportedly admitted to having sex with the girl, according to the affidavit.