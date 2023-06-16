Miamisburg man pleads guilty to child pornography crimes

A Miamisburg man pleaded guilty to felony charges that accused him of child pornography-related crimes.

>> TRENDING: Naked man shot by Dayton Police after charging with sword pleads not guilty

Bradley S. Boy, 57, pleaded guilty Tuesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court to pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor and four counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance, court records showed.

The five felony charges stemmed from a lengthy investigation associated with a child pornography case.

The investigation for the case began in 2017 when a teen girl, now in her early 20s, told her mother about a potential crime. The information was then handed to the Miamisburg Police Department, prompting officers to look into the case, a spokesperson from the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office said.

Investigators conducted a forensic examination of various phones. The investigation caused a delay in the case, the spokesperson reported.

The evidence found during the case led to his eventual guilty plea. As a part of the agreement, two misdemeanor charges of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles were dismissed.

He faced up to 18 months in prison followed by five years of probation.

The man was also to be designated a Tier II sex offender upon release from prison. As a part of his sex offender status, he was required to register his address every 180 days for 25 years.

Boy was free on bail until his sentencing on July 12.