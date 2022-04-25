Miamisburg parents facing charges after 4-week-old suffers serious head injury

Miamisburg parents are facing felony charges after a 4-week-old girl suffered multiple skull fractures and brain bleeding.

Emma Coyle, 30, and Bradley Mayberry, 32, were charged with child endangering, tampering with evidence and obstructing justice on April 20, according to Miamisburg Municipal Court records.

On Jan. 7, the Miamisburg Police Department were contacted by Dayton Children’s Hospital in regards to a 4-week-old girl who was injured and “child abuse was suspected,” according to an affidavit and statement of facts. Montgomery County Children Services were also contacted.

Coyle initially told hospital staff that she was at her residence in the 1100 block of E. Central Avenue when she dropped her daughter after she “kicked her leg and pushed herself out of [Coyle’s] grasp and fell to the floor,” according to court documents.

>> UPDATE: 3 adults, 1 juvenile taken to hospital after crash on OH-721 in Bradford

Coyle initially said she felt a dent in the back of her daughter’s head and “panic changed” her diaper. While she was changing her diaper, Coyle said her daughter threw up. She then took her to Dayton Children’s Hospital South Campus.

Court records showed that the child had to be transported to Dayton Children’s Hospital man campus. While being the transported, the child stopped breathing and had to be intubated.

It was determined that the child suffered multiple skull fractures, swelling and retinal hemorrhaging “in all quadrants.” Hospital staff at Dayton Children’s Hospital said the injuries did not match up with what Coyle described happened and that the injuries were “typical in significant accidental trauma, such as a motor vehicle crash that involves a rollover or crush injury or inflicted trauma,” according to court records.

Coyle first told police that Mayberry no longer lived with her and was not there when the incident happened. After Coyle granted police permission to search her residence, officers found Mayberry in Coyle’s residence.

Story continues

Mayberry initially told officers that Coyle had sent him a message through a social media app, saying that she had accidentally dropped the child. Mayberry refused to show officers his phone.

After police obtained messages between Coyle and Mayberry, she told officers that Mayberry had been with her during the incident.

>> Russia attacks Ukraine: US promises new aid during meeting with Zelenskyy

Court documents showed that Coyle told police that she and Mayberry had been arguing and that “he was drunk” when Mayberry told her to give him the child. Coyle gave him the child and tried to “‘coerce’ him to take the baby to bed.” It was when she was walking to the bedroom, she heard a “thump” and turned around to see the child on the floor with Mayberry standing over her.

When interviewed by police, Mayberry admitted to dropping the child, but couldn’t consistently show police how he dropped her, according to the affidavit. He also admitted that he and Coyle initially lied told police about where he was at the time of the incident and that he had consumed alcohol before dropping the child.

Coyle has pleaded not guilty. She is scheduled to appear in court next on April 29. She is currently being held on a $75,000 bond, according to Montgomery County Jail Records.

An arrest warrant was issued Mayberry. He is currently not in police custody.

Mayberry is scheduled to appear in court on May 18, for a bench trail for domestic violence and child endangering charges stemming from an incident on Christmas Day 2021, according to Miamisburg Municipal Court records. Coyle told police about the Christmas Day incident and said Mayberry struck her and hurt her wrist when she wouldn’t give him the child.