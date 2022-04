The Miamisburg Police Department is seeking help identifying a theft suspect.

According to the police department, the man is a suspect in a theft from a local hardware store.

The suspect left the store in a maroon Chevy Trailblazer, police said.

Anyone who can identify the suspect or the vehicle is asked to contact DET. Small at 937 847-6607.