Miamisburg sex offender who solicited more than 170 youths online sentenced

May 24—A 48-year-old Miamisburg man was sentenced to prison Monday for soliciting more than 170 youths online and trying to coerce a minor while registered as a sexual offender.

Steven Shawn Smith was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Dayton to 25 years in prison. He pleaded guilty Jan. 27, according to a release from Acting U.S. Attorney Vipal J. Patel of the Southern District of Ohio.

Smith created nine online dating profiles with the names "Sammy" and "Shaw." From April 2020 through October 2020, he communicated with an undercover FBI agent posing as a minor and requested nude images multiple times. He also sent explicit photos of himself, according to court documents.

In one instance, when the undercover agent refused to send explicit photos, Smith told the agent, "I know that you don't want to send me those pictures but I was hoping that you would understand just how much it would mean to me and how close it would bring us," according to the release.

Smith also discussed meeting with the agent posing as a minor to engage in sexual activity and sent the agent $75 via Cash App to buy a one-way bus ticket to Ohio.

Smith also messaged more than 170 other online users who identified themselves as minors. He received sexually explicit images from at least 21 of them and sent nude images of himself to at least 70 users, the release said.

Smith is required to register as a sex offender following his 1994 conviction in Athens County on one count of rape of a child.