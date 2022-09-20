Miamisburg shooting believed to be drug-related, police say

Sep. 19—A shooting Saturday afternoon is believed to be drug-related and was not a random incident, according to Miamisburg police.

Around 1:23 p.m. a shooting was reported in the 500 block of South Riverview Avenue, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

Miamisburg police found a 29-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the stomach when they arrived, according to a press release. He was taken to Kettering Health Dayton for treatment.

The shooter left in a blue car, dispatch said. The suspect is known to the family, according to the 911 call log.

Initial reports indicated a four-door sedan with heavy damage on the driver side and up to three suspects were involved.

