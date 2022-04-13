Miamisburg SWAT standoff ends with man in custody

Apr. 13—A man is in custody after a standoff including SWAT at an apartment building in the 500 block of Cherry Hill Drive in Miamisburg for a wanted person.

Around 4:25 p.m. a patrol officer saw a man they recognized as having felony warrant, according to Miamisburg police. When the officer pulled into the apartment complex parking lot, the man went into an apartment and reportedly refused to come out.

Because the man would not leave the apartment and additional information that he was armed, police called SWAT to respond, said Miamisburg Sgt. Jeff Muncy.

Chemical munitions were used during the standoff, and around 8:37 p.m. the man was taken into custody. He was taken to Kettering Health Miamisburg, formerly Sycamore Medical Center, as part of police protocol and to clean up chemical irritants, Muncy said.

The 41-year-old was booked into the Montgomery County Jail on preliminary obstructing official business, resisting arrest and inducing panic charges, according to jail records. He has not been formally charged at this time.

No officers were injured during the incident.

Muncy noted refusing to come to the door during similar incidents only prolong the situation.

"The police are not just going to go away," he said. "Also, in addition to the warrants or the original charges that one may face, they will only tack on additional charges when refusing to come to the door."

It also can put their life at risk, as well as the life of police and other members of the public, Muncy added.

"It is always better to just take care of your business before it comes to something like this," he said.

We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.