Miamisburg woman accused of stealing nearly $300K from 88-year-old

Mar. 31—A 40-year-old Miamisburg woman indicted Wednesday is accused of stealing $289,000 from an 88-year-old she had power of attorney over.

Rikki L. Isbell was issued a summons to appear April 14 for her arraignment in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for two counts of theft from an elderly or disabled adult.

Isbell had power of attorney over the victim, but was not authorized to take the funds, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor's Office.

The case was investigated by the Miami Twp. Police Department.