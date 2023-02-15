In mic’d-up video, you can hear how badly Patrick Mahomes was hurt and see his recovery

It’s probably a good thing that the NFL and NFL Films release mic’d-up video days after a game is played.

One reason for that is the occasional cursing that takes place during a play wouldn’t be welcome during a live network broadcast.

Also, it’s tough to listen to a mic’d-up player deal with an injury, because they are in so much pain.

You can get an idea of that from a video NFL Films shared of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes from KC’s 38-35 win over the Eagles in Super Bowl LVII.

Late in the first half, Mahomes was tackled around his feet and reinjured his high-ankle sprain. Mahomes was mic’d-up for the game and it was evident that he was in a tremendous amount of pain. This was tough to hear.

But as the video continued, you can see and hear how Mahomes recovered from the injury and later broke free for a clutch 26-yard run. Again, you can hear how tough of a run that was for Mahomes.

This video is a testament to Mahomes’ ability to play through some serious pain, as Chiefs radio broadcaster Mitch Holthus noted.