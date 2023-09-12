Micah Hudson commits to Texas Tech
Micah Hudson commits to Texas Tech
Divvy Homes, the rent-to-own startup that gained attention and investment from Tiger Global and other high-profile investors, is laying off 94 employees. The layoffs — its third round in the past year — represents the latest blow to the real estate tech company, as mortgage interest rates have continued to surge. The 94 employees are spread across the United States, with some based in the company’s San Francisco headquarters as well as remote employees in other locations such as Colorado, Florida, Ohio, Texas and Washington, according to a September 7 letter that Divvy Homes' head of talent Rachel Ergmann sent to Oregon’s Office of Workforce Investments.
In Blood in the Machine, LA Times tech reporter Brian Merchant lays bare the inhumane cost of capitalism wrought by the industrial revolution.
Whether you are constantly on campus or always on-the-go, a portable charger is a must-have. The post The 5 best portable power banks that are so small, they fit in the palm of your hand appeared first on In The Know.
Apple's next iPhone is expected to launch with a new USB-C charger, and the change is going to be a pain.
Last week, the European Union named the six big tech companies that should be considered as gatekeepers in one way or another under the Digital Markets Act (DMA). This new screen appears in a development version of the Android app for the popular messaging service. It’s a new section that is separate from your default WhatsApp inbox.
Kale Logistics Solutions, an Indian startup offering a vertical SaaS platform to assist logistics needs, has raised $30 million in a fresh funding round, as the 14-year-old startup eyes expansion in the U.S. and Europe. Bengaluru-based private equity fund Creaegis Advisors led the Series B round, which follows the startup raising $5 million in a Series A round in 2020. The startup's key investors include tech-focused VC firm Inflexor Ventures, as well as founding angels Narendra Kale and Vipul Jain.
F1 embarks on a 23-race schedule in 2023, beginning Sunday, March 5, in Sakhir, Bahrain and concluding Nov. 26 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
The face off that starts Tuesday is the most significant antitrust challenge to a tech giant since the Justice Department went after Microsoft 25 years ago.
To quote the title of her recent album... HOLY FVCK, Anonymouse is the most famous pop star to ever appear in all 10 seasons of the show.
The latest WhatsApp beta contains a new screen called Third-party chats that may allow it to work with other messaging apps.
Coinbase said Monday that it has disabled new user sign-ups on its exchange product in India but remains committed to the country, where its operations have been in limbo for over a year. The clarification comes days after Coinbase sent emails to many customers in India in which it said it would cease exchange operations after September 25.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde run through all of the biggest college football games from Week 2 along with the latest from the Mel Tucker scandal at Michigan State.
The Longhorns beat Alabama 34-24.
Alabama can attest: Texas is, most definitely, back.
It’s a weekend where several ranked teams go on the road to face unranked opponents, so there will be plenty of upset possibilities.
Here's how to watch the Texas vs. Alabama game this week, plus the rest of the Week 2 college football schedule.
Two teams ranked in the top five of the preseason AP Top 25 already have a loss.
Since Quinn Ewers didn't have possession of the snap, any player on Texas' team could advance the fumble.
Mario Cristobal is hoping to turn the tide in his second season as the head coach at Miami, and he’s off to an excellent start.
For those unfamiliar, WiR is TechCrunch's regular newsletter that recaps the major events in tech over the past few days. In this week's edition of WiR, we cover a hacking device that can spam nearby iPhones with Bluetooth pop-ups, Y Combinator Demo Day favorites (and controversies), Bumble changing its policy to crack down on bots, doxing and spam, and Lenovo's new gaming glasses and PC handheld. Y Combinator controversy: Storied venture firm Y Combinator has removed an Indian startup from its batch after discovering "irregularities" at the company.