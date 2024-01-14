Micco bridge project leaves some remote South Brevard residents feeling stranded

An old bridge traversing a small canal is the only way residents of one southern Brevard County neighborhood have of accessing the rest of their community.

Nearly a century old, the Micco Road bridge is what connects those who live in the Lakes at St. Sebastian, a neighborhood built on the rural patch of land close to the county's southern boundaries until only three years ago. Residents of the small community are currently a stone's throw away from groceries, doctors, the post office, and other everyday services near U.S. Highway 1.

But that is about to change.

The bridge built in 1938 needs to be replaced and that it will take somewhere between eight and 18 months to finish the work.

That means residents will need to drive 25 or more miles just to reach the stores and other conveniences that are less than five miles away using the bridge.

Bill Hale is among the residents of Lakes at St. Sebastian, a neighborhood off of Micco Road, are upset about the length of time a bridge replacement will take.

"It's like they maybe forgot about us out here," said resident Bill Hale. "We're a pretty new community and we're pretty far out here. I wonder if they remembered us." Residents were informed at the end of December that the bridge that connects their remote neighborhood to the rest of their community would be closed for at least most of the coming year, if not longer, according to current estimates.

Residents, HOA leaders and others met with county officials Thursday to see of a solution could be found to mitigate the inconvenience and safety concerns. Spokesman for the Brevard County government Don Walker said costs are always a concern, but the ultimate pressure for the project is the dire need to replace the bridge.

The budget for the new bridge, which will cost over $3 million to replace, could not accommodate an additional $1 million for a temporary bridge, residents were told.

According to the county's statement to the neighborhood, Brevard County Fire Rescue will relocate some equipment and personnel to ensure prompt emergency response times will continue. "This isn't about doing it at a certain time to save money. The bridge is failing. It's almost 100 years old and it needs to be replaced," Walker said.

Currently the bridge is a narrow two-lane bridge with no shoulder or sidewalk. The replacement bridge being planned includes two 11-foot travel lanes, 8-foot paved shoulders, and a barrier protected 5-foot sidewalk.

"The new bridge will also meet current standards and provide a better experience for our residents and visitors," county officials said in a statement announcing the project last month. "The County’s Public Works Department will be pro-actively working with the contractor to expeditiously complete the work and reopen the road sooner, if possible."

HOA leaders after the meeting sent community members a letter about the status of the project.

"Be assured the Board of Directors of the Lakes at St. Sebastian will do everything necessary to support our members in correcting this wrongful action by Brevard County Officials," the letter reads.

Doug Solis and his wife purchased their home in the neighborhood just after the first few homes were built in 2021. They had previously lived in Barefoot Bay but made the leap shortly after moving to Florida.

Now they're concerned for how they will navigate their community over the coming year. "It's not that we're against a new bridge. We know the bridge needs to be replaced, but it feels like there has to be something better," Solis said. "It's like we're stranded out here."

"I'm not concerned for myself especially but there are older people out here. There are people whose families rely on them. Now they're so far from everything."

Tyler Vazquez is the North Brevard and Brevard County Government Watchdog Reporter at FLORIDA TODAY. Contact Vazquez at 321-480-0854 or tvazquez@floridatoday.com.

