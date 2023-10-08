Miccosukee Day is more than a symbolic gesture. It’s an inspiring sign of recognition | Opinion

The inaugural Miccosukee Day marks a tremendous positive shift in the relationship between the Miccosukee Tribe and Miami-Dade County. Over the past two years as chairman and six years as a councilman, I have made it a priority to enter the tribe into collaborative partnerships. The resolution officially declaring Oct. 9 as Miccosukee Day is a symbolic recognition of those efforts, and we thank the commissioners and mayor’s office for it.

In the vibrant heart of Miami-Dade County, where art, development and the global economy converge, the Miccosukee Tribe has played a significant role in contributing to and sharing in this prosperity. Our tribe employs more than 1,000 county residents. To us, they are not just employees, but also meaningful members of our community. Many of our members attend your schools, live in your neighborhoods and are customers of your businesses.

The symbiotic relationship between the tribe and the county goes beyond economic ties; it strengthens the very fabric of South Florida itself. Not only does the tribe contribute to economic prosperity, we also help protect the county’s cherished natural resources. The Miccosukee Tribe’s voice now resonates as an authority on Everglades restoration, leading Indian Country by exercising our sovereignty.

Miccosukee Day represents an appreciation for the culture and history that defines our community. At a time when the world’s economic influence converges in the county, preserving our local culture and environment is of paramount importance.

This resolution is not just about a single celebratory day on the calendar. It is an inspiration to our children, empowering our members and reinforcing our cultural identity. Moreover, it fosters understanding and acceptance among our neighbors in South Florida. What’s even more promising is the county’s commitment to the Indigenous people of South Florida by identifying every second Monday of October as Indigenous Peoples’ Day.

Just as Miccosukee Day empowers our tribe, this resolution empowers Indigenous peoples from all corners of the world to take pride in their history and heritage, to share their stories and to enrich our collective knowledge. It encourages everyone to embrace Miami-Dade County, our beloved home.

We value and appreciate the leadership of Mayor Levine Cava, Commission Chair Oliver Gilbert and the entire County Commission and look forward to strong collaborations moving forward.

As with all resolutions, it is a symbol for one day. But symbols provide opportunity to make change. What we do with this symbol moving forward is up to us all. There is still much work to be done by both the tribe and the county in the years ahead, but Miccosukee Day is a pivotal reminder of the power of collaborative partnerships, acceptance and greater community.

Talbert Cypress has served on the Miccosukee Business Council since 2017, first elected as secretary and becoming council chairman in 2021.