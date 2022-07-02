Mich. man sentenced for selling heroin near Beckley

Jul. 1—A Michigan man was sentenced Friday to three years and one month in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for distribution of heroin in a trailer near Beckley where he was staying.

According to court documents, on Feb. 13, 2020, William Pope, also known as "Shorty," 47, of Detroit, sold a quantity of heroin to a confidential informant.

Pope admitted to selling the heroin and to selling what he now knows was fentanyl to a pair of confidential informants during separate transactions on Feb. 6, 2020. Pope further admitted that he was responsible for distributing at least 60 kilograms of controlled substances during his criminal activities.