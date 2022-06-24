These Mich. prosecutors will not charge women who have abortions, or doctors who perform them

Abortion rights activists protest against the Supreme Court's decision to overturn of Roe v. Wade outside of the Theodore Levin U.S. Courthouse in Detroit on Tuesday, May 3, 2022.

Multiple county prosecutors across southeast Michigan are saying they will not charge women who have abortions or the doctors who safely perform them — no matter what the nation's highest court says.

“Today’s tragically misguided decision by the U.S. Supreme Court overturning 50 years of precedent is a step backward for the equal rights of women across the country," said Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald, who vowed to protect reproductive freedoms.

"In the coming days and weeks, we will vigorously participate in seeking to preserve and protect those rights in the Michigan courts," McDonald said in a statement, adding:

"Furthermore, let me reiterate — our office will not use its limited resources to prosecute any woman or health care provider for a safe medical decision affecting their body. Instead, we will dedicate our limited resources for the prosecution of serious crimes, like gun violence, and the pursuit of justice for all.”

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy and Washtenaw County Prosecutor Eli Savit echoed those sentiments, stressing their offices will not charge women or health care providers participating in abortions.

Macomb County Prosecutor Pete Lucido was unavailable for comment, but has previously said that he will uphold any state or federal laws that ban abortion "if it's on the books."

"I took an oath of office to uphold the law, the constitution of this state and the Constitution of the United States," Lucido said last month.

Lucido has said he will follow the law and pursue abortion prosecutions if police present evidence that someone broke the law.

"Either we have laws that we're going to enforce or we don't need lawmakers," Lucido has previously told the Free Press.

Jackson County Prosecutor Jerry Jarzynk has said his office would would examine abortions individually before deciding to bring charges. Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker declined comment.

As it stands now, abortion remains legal and accessible in Michigan due to a preliminary court injunction that blocks enforcement of Michigan’s 1931 law that criminalizes abortion.

Under the Supreme Court's ruling that overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade case, the legality of abortions has been left up to each state to decide.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said Friday it is possible some county prosecutors might start trying to enforce the state's 1931 law immediately, despite the preliminary injunction now in effect.

“It wouldn’t surprise me,” Nessel said during an online conference with reporters.

That is because there is some ambiguity about who is covered by the preliminary injunction that Michigan Court of Claims Judge Elizabeth Gleicher issued in May.

The injunction barred Nessel and other state officials from enforcing the 1931 abortion ban, but in her order, Gleicher also directed Nessel to tell all state and local officials under her supervision about the injunction.

Nessel has said county prosecutors are not under her supervision or control, so she can’t tell them what to do or not to do. Nessel said Friday the court can give county prosecutors such directions, though some might view that differently, since no county officials were parties to the case in which Gleicher issued the injunction.

Worthy, meanwhile, said the Wayne County Prosecutor's office will focus its resources on prosecuting serious assaults and violent crimes — not abortion.

“My three daughters had rights when I woke up this morning. It is very sobering and upsetting that my daughters now have less rights over their own bodies than me or my mother before them. They are now chattel," Worthy said after learning of the Roe v. Wade reversal. "And what do we tell the girl that is raped at 12-years-old who now must have the baby of her rapist? No wonder only 25% of Americans have faith in the United States Supreme Court.”

Washtenaw County's prosecutor also blasted the nation's high court, calling its reversal of Roe v. Wade a "woefully misguided decision that discarded decades of precedent."

And as for Michigan's decades-old abortion ban, Savit said: " ... no matter what happens with the 1931 law, let me be clear: We will never, ever use our office’s scarce resources to prosecute patients, providers, or doctors for exercising reproductive freedom ... And we will continue to use every tool at our disposal to protect the safety, health and welfare of the people in our community—which includes the right to safe, legal, and accessible abortion."

In April, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer filed a lawsuit asking the Michigan Supreme Court to declare the 1931 law unconstitutional.

While the case is pending, Whitmer on Friday filed a new motion in the lawsuit, asking the state's highest court to take it up immediately and give it expedited consideration.

"The urgency of the moment is clear — the Michigan court must act now,” Whitmer said.

