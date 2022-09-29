Mich. resident pleads guilty to drug charge in W.Va.

Sep. 29—Virgil Montell-Denzel Watkins, 29, of Detroit, Michigan, pleaded guilty Wednesday to the distribution of 5 grams or more of methamphetamine.

According to court records, Watkins admitted to selling approximately one ounce of methamphetamine to a confidential informant at a Marcum Terrace apartment in Huntington on Feb. 3. Watkins further admitted to selling an additional 6 ounces of methamphetamine to the informant over the course of five transactions from Feb. 17 to April 18.

On April 22, law enforcement officers arrested Watkins and executed a search warrant at the apartment. The officers found a Glock, Model 30, .45-caliber pistol and approximately 10 grams of fentanyl.

Watkins is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 9 and faces a mandatory minimum of five to 40 years in prison as well as up to four years of supervised release and a $5 million fine.

----David Anthony Wellman, 38, pleaded guilty Wednesday to distribution of fentanyl.

According to court records, Wellman sold approximately 4.8 grams of fentanyl on Dec. 7, 2021, to a confidential informant in a parking lot off of U.S. 60 in Huntington. Wellman admitted to selling the fentanyl and to possessing an additional 15.2 grams of fentanyl during the transaction that he also intended to sell.

Wellman is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 9 and faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a $1 million fine.

----Jotesa Ruth Porter, 33, of Kenova, pleaded guilty Wednesday to making false statements in the acquisition of firearms and disposing of firearms to a person convicted of a felony.

According to court documents and statements made in court, on June 30, 2020, Porter straw purchased four firearms at a Huntington pawn shop, admitting to lying on the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) Federal Firearms form that she was the buyer of the firearms when she knew she was purchasing them for someone else.

Porter is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 9 and faces a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine.