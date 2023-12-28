Mich. teens jailed after police investigate gift card theft

Dec. 27—Three teenagers from Michigan were jailed over the weekend after police said they provided fake names while authorities were investigating a theft of $400 in gift cards in Ligonier Borough.

Keenen E. Reese II, Rashad A. Shahid and Malik S. Spillers, all 18, of Flint, Mich., all are being held at the Westmoreland County Prison on charges of false identification to police.

Ligonier Valley police at 7:30 p.m. Saturday requested other departments be on the lookout for a black Nissan Rogue with Maryland plates, according to court papers. Inside the SUV were a woman and three men suspected of involvement with the theft from a GetGo convenience store on Route 30 a few hours earlier, police said.

North Huntingdon police checked license plate readers and found that the SUV recently had been traveling on Route 30 in the township, according to court papers. Officers spotted the SUV at an Irwin gas station along the highway.

All three of the men provided false names and dates of birth, police said. Investigators determined their true identities through fingerprints. No charges have been filed against the driver.

Shahid also is facing retail theft and receiving stolen property charges filed by Ligonier Valley police. He and Spillers were denied bail because of a flight risk, according to court records. Reese was being held on $10,000 bail.

None of the suspects had attorneys listed in online court records. Preliminary hearings are set for Jan. 2 in the Irwin cases and Jan. 5 in the Ligonier Borough case.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta by email at rsignorini@triblive.com or via Twitter .