Michael Avenatti is broke and likely will need public defender, court documents say

NEW YORK — Michael Avenatti is unable to pay his attorneys and will likely hire a public defender to fight allegations he stole money from porn star Stormy Daniels, a new court filing revealed Monday.

An attorney for Avenatti, 49, said in an affidavit filed in Manhattan Federal Court that “we have no expectation of any compensation in this case.”

“We anticipate that Mr. Avenatti will shortly request that the Court appoint the Federal Defenders of New York to represent him,” the attorney, Thomas Warren, said, seeking permission to be taken off of the case.

Avenatti’s defense team handling different charges in Los Angeles made a similar request last week, writing that he had “run out of funds.”

Avenatti’s trial in Manhattan for allegedly stealing nearly $300,000 from a book deal for his most famous client, Daniels, is scheduled for October. It has been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Prosecutors say Avenatti forged Daniels’ signature to divert two advance payments of $148,750 for Daniels’ book, “Full Disclosure.” The tell-all features lurid details of her alleged sexual encounter in 2006 with Donald Trump before he became president. Avenatti is accused of spending her money on travel and a Ferrari.

Avenatti was found guilty in February of separate charges involving a plot to extort Nike of more than $20 million. The disgraced lawyer was caught on recorded phone calls bullying an attorney for the shoe giant, threatening to go public with allegations the company secretly paid college basketball prospects.

Avenatti became a ubiquitous presence on cable news through his representation of Daniels in legal battles with Trump. Daniels says Trump paid her $130,000 in hush money during the 2016 election.

In April, Avenatti was released into home confinement in Los Angeles due to the risk of catching coronavirus behind bars.

