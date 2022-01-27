Michael Avenatti cross-examines Stormy Daniels in his own fraud trial





Michael Avenatti, who once represented former adult film actress Stormy Daniels, took the unusual step of cross-examining her on Thursday after a judge approved a request earlier this week that allowed Avenatti to represent himself in his own fraud trial against Daniels.

News reports noted that Avenatti's questioning, which began after prosecutors finished their questioning on Thursday, started off cordially.

He asked her if she had communications indicating he would not take financial installations from her book deal, to which she said she did not, according to NBC News.

Avenatti also asked her about his financial compensation for the work he did on her behalf, noting the contract only required him to be paid a mere $100, The Associated Press reported. The former adult film address reportedly replied that proceeds stemming from lawsuits against the former president in addition to some of the $650,000 raised from a crowdfunding website were supposedly for him to have access to.

Earlier this week, a judge approved a request by Avenatti to represent himself in his own trial against Daniels after he said that he had a "breakdown" with his defense team from the Federal Defenders of New York.

Avenatti is accused of stealing roughly $300,000 from Daniels after she wrote an autobiography which discusses an alleged affair she had with former President Trump, though Trump has denied it took place. He has been charged with identity theft and wire fraud, Reuters reported.

"Michael Avenatti stole from me and lied to me," Daniels said to jurors on Thursday, NBC News reported.

Avenatti, however, denies any wrongdoing, the AP noted.