Michael Avenatti ditches attorneys, says he will represent himself at trial for stealing from porn star Stormy Daniels

NEW YORK — Michael Avenatti dumped his defense team on the second day of trial Tuesday, meaning the litigator will directly question the former client he’s accused of scamming: porn star Stormy Daniels.

Federal defender Andrew Dalack said in Manhattan Federal Court that Avenatti’s desire to defend himself in the wire fraud case had become a “serious” issue.

“There has been a breakdown in the relationship between me and my counsel that speaks to the heart of my ability to mount a defense,” Avenatti later explained. “I am completely competent to proceed in this case as my own counsel.”

The disbarred Avenatti — on trial for the third time in two years — represented himself in a California trial in August 2021 involving separate charges of swindling clients, as well as other financial crimes. That trial ended in a mistrial.

Judge Jesse Furman urged Avenatti to drop his request, saying a criminal defense attorney would be better suited to try the case.

“As far as I can tell, (they) have ably and zealously represented you throughout these proceedings,” said Furman. “They are exceptionally good lawyers.”

Daniels is expected to take the stand Wednesday.

Avenatti, 50, faces charges he stole almost $300,000 from Daniels by diverting two advance payments for her memoir “Full Disclosure” to a bank account he controlled. The feds say he sent a counterfeit letter with Daniels’ forged signature directing the book publisher to reroute the payments.

He was convicted in 2020 and sentenced to a 2 1/2-year prison term, which he’s yet to serve, for trying to extort Nike of $25 million in profanity-laden threats to tarnish the company’s reputation. He carried out the extortion plot unbeknownst to the amateur basketball coach he represented in a lawsuit against the shoe giant.

If convicted on the top count at his current trial, Avenatti faces up to 20 years in prison.

