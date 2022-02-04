Michael Avenatti found guilty of stealing thousands from Stormy Daniels





Michael Avenatti, who represented adult film actress Stormy Daniels in a case against then-President Trump, was found guilty on Friday of stealing thousands of dollars from his former client.

Avenatti was convicted on charges of aggravated identity theft and wire fraud following deliberations that first started on Wednesday, CNN reported.

The former attorney to Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, was accused of stealing close to $300,000 that Daniels was set to receive for writing her book in which she discusses an affair she says she had with Trump. Trump has denied claims.

